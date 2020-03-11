It's Trump vs Biden as Democrats effectively make their choice

The 2020 presidential election had begun in earnest. The Donald Trump showdown with Joe Biden is underway.

We can say that with some confidence this morning because the Democratic Party nomination battle is effectively over.

Joe Biden’s triumphs in key primary states overnight has given him an almost unassailable lead.

Bernie Sanders could fight on defiantly and make a symbolic last stand, and look heroic to his legion of young supporters, but in reality there is no point.

The great prize has slipped forever from his grasp. There will never be a Sanders presidency that levels out American society.

Instead, the former Vice President won in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan by significant margins.

Michigan, in particular, was a devastating blow for the hopes of Sanders because he won the state against Hillary Clinton four years ago.