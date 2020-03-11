'Healthcare on brink of collapsing': Doctors share stories from inside the Italy coronavirus quarantine

ITV News has obtained a recording of two Milanese doctors about the situations at their hospitals over coronavirus. Credit: AP

I'm just back from Italy and "enjoying" my first day of self-isolation. Getting a real picture of how bad the situation is, especially in Lombardy and the north, has been really difficult for TV news because movement is so restricted, access to the overwhelmed hospitals impossible and the danger of infection so great. But it's really important people understand just how bad things are, not least because it is where we may be headed. So I will continue to write here about conversations, emails or recordings with those who are still under quarantine in Italy. Some will be Britons who have stayed on, some Italians, some doctors. I start with a voice recording of two Milanese doctors speaking on WhatsApp about the situation at their hospitals.

Audio of the two Milanese doctors speaking about the coronavirus situation at their hospitals

The first identifies herself as Martina, but I believe she is Martina Crivellari, an intensive care cardiac anaesthesiologist at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. She said: "There are a lot of young people in our Intensive Care Units (ICUs) - our youngest is a 38-year-old who had had no comorbidities (underlying health problems). "A lot of patients need help with breathing but there are not enough ventilators. "They've told us that starting from now we'll have to choose who to intubate - priority will go to the young or those without comorbidities. "At Niguarda, the other big hospital in Milan, they are not intubating anyone over 60, which is really, really young."

A man wearing a protective mask looks up as he walks along the Vittorio Emanuele Gallery shopping arcade. Credit: AP

She added: "This virus is so infectious that the only way to avoid a 'massacre' is to have the least number possible getting infected over the longest possible timescale. "Right now, if we get 10,000 people in Italy in need of ventilators - when we only have 3,000 in the country - 7,000 people will die. "Rome right now is like where Milan was 10 days ago. In 10 days there has been an incredible escalation. "Lombardy, which has the best healthcare in the country, is collapsing, so I don’t dare to think what would happen in less efficient regions. "We've had no critical cases among children but with children, viruses are much less aggressive - think chickenpox or measles. "But the very young are crazy carriers. "A child with no symptoms will go to visit its grandparents, and basically kill them. So it’s essential to avoid contact between them".

A Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police) officer on patrol at former military hospital. Credit: AP

The other voice on the recording is a male doctor who we have so far not been able to identify, except that he works at Niguarda Hospital in Milan, one of the biggest in the city. "We have closed down entire wards, and reduced the number of beds in traditional wards. "All operations have been cancelled, GP surgeries closed so the that the GPs can come in and be ward doctors. "The number of ICU beds has been tripled. There was even pressure to take over our Cardiac ICU." "All the resuscitation bays are full. They’re having to triage, deciding who to intubate and who to let die."

Medical personnel in a coronavirus quarantined area in northern Italy. Credit: AP

He added: "You have no idea how many young people are here, I mean even 20-year-olds with no underlying conditions, in need of assisted breathing because of horrible pneumonia. "There aren’t the resources to screen doctors for Covid-19 anymore - they’re just telling them 'stay home if you have symptoms, otherwise come to work'." He continued: "Non-specialised medical graduates are being brought in. "At Milan’s Policlinico hospital they are dealing with 50 new pneumonia cases every day".

Milan's Policlinico hospital are dealing with 50 penumonia cases a day, according to a doctor. Credit: AP

The World Health Organisation ranks Italy second in the world for health care provision, with only France rated higher. The UK is 18th. That is across the whole country, but Lombardy is the richest region in Italy and likely to be way ahead of some regions in the south. And yet even a system as good as this is teetering on the brink. How would the NHS cope if - or perhaps we should say when - our infection rate is as high as Italy's? Let’s hope the Italian experience is giving us time to prepare.