Letting a baby ‘cry it out’ will not impact child development – study

Leaving babies to “cry it out” does not appear to have an adverse impact on their behavioural development as a toddler, a study suggests.

The topic is hotly debated among parents, with arguments for and against leaving a baby for a short time to see whether it can soothe itself before being reassured by a caregiver.

But some of the research into the topic is decades old.

A new study, conducted by experts at the University of Warwick, looked at 178 children and their caregivers.

Parents were quizzed on their child’s frequency of crying and their use of “leaving your infant to cry out” at various stages between when the baby was born and 18 months old.

The child’s behavioural development and attachment to their parent were also assessed.

The study, published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, found that the use of the technique was rare when a baby was born, but increased over the child’s first 18 months.