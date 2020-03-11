Man pulled out of rubble nearly three days after hotel collapse

A man has been pulled out from the rubble of a collapsed quarantine hotel in China nearly three days after the disaster.

The Xinhua News Agency said the condition of the man, who was buried when the hotel in Quanzhou collapsed, is unknown.

At least 20 people died in the hotel collapse on Saturday, while and a 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued on Monday.

The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people in China.