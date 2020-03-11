Matt Lucas to replace Sandi Toksvig as Great British Bake Off co-presenter

Matt Lucas will replace Sandi Toksvig as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off. Credit: PA

Matt Lucas will replace Sandi Toksvig as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off. The comedian, who is best known for his work on the hit BBC series Little Britain, will join the flagship Channel 4 show when filming resumes in the spring. Earlier this year, Sandi Toksvig said she would not continue as a co-presenter of the show alongside Noel Fielding. In a statement, Matt Lucas said: "I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. "I can't wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers."

Sandi Toksvig said she would stand down from presenting GBBO earlier this year. Credit: Channel 4

He continued: "And bearing in mind my love of cake, I've already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent." His co-host, Noel Fielding said: "I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. "I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph."

Noel Fielding will be joined by Matt Lucas in the Bake Off tent. Credit: PA

Toksvig, 61, announced her departure from the show in January, saying she wanted to spend more time on her other work. Jo Brand, Nadiya Hussain, ex-Bake Off contestant Liam Charles and comedian Sarah Millican were among the bookmakers' favourites to replace Toksvig. The British Bake Off Twitter account shared a video of Fielding giving his new co-host a lesson in how to introduce challenges in the tent.

British Bake Off @BritishBakeOff Follow On your marks, get set… say hello to the newest member of the Bake Off team – @realmattlucas! #GBBO https://t.co/MN6lDox94t

"The judges want you to make 24 yeasted festival buns," Lucas says, reading from a card, before adding: "I have a lot of work to do." Lucas also shared a photo of Marjorie Dawes, who he played in Little Britain, captioning it: "mood." Dawes, the cruel leader of a local FatFighters group, was known for bullying attendees about their weight.

Paul Hollywood @PaulHollywood Follow I’m a genuine fan of Matt’s, he’s a fantastic addition to the team and I can’t wait to start working with him. https://t.co/YILgpkPCcj