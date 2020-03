Nadine Dorries becomes first MP to test positive for Covid-19

Senior Government ministers could be tested for coronavirus after Health Minister Nadine Dorries became the first MP to be diagnosed with the illness. The Conservative MP said she has been self-isolating at home after testing positive and her parliamentary office has closed following advice from Public Health England.

It came after the number of cases in the UK rose to 382, and a sixth death was confirmed. In a statement on Tuesday night, Ms Dorries said: “As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home. “Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice. “I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.”

Credit: PA Graphics

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said she first exhibited symptoms at some time on Thursday – the same day she attended a Downing Street event hosted by Boris Johnson to mark International Women’s Day. Number 10 did not comment on whether the Prime Minister had undergone testing for the coronavirus, or whether he will now be tested. A DHSC spokeswoman said Ms Dorries, the 62-year-old MP for Mid Bedfordshire who began her career as a nurse, has been self-isolating at home since Friday. Mr Hancock insisted on Monday he will “do all that I can” to keep Parliament open during the coronavirus outbreak.

Number 10 did not comment on whether or not the Prime Minister had undergone testing Credit: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Elsewhere: – Wales confirmed a further nine positive diagnoses on Tuesday evening, bringing the country’s total to 15, while ten new cases were confirmed in Ireland – Mondelez International said workers at Cadbury will be undergoing regular precautionary health checks for the virus – British nationals on the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland, California, will land in the UK on Wednesday and will be asked to go into self-isolation – A healthcare worker at Great Ormond Street was diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to the postponing all non-essential cardiac procedures for two weeks – Some air passengers have complained of being stranded in Italy after airlines including British Airways and Ryanair cancelled flights to and from Italy – The Foreign Office said it was in contact with Britons in Vietnam after reports of nine new cases confirmed among travellers on board the same flight from London to Hanoi on March 2, including seven British citizens – Trinity College Dublin and Harvard in the US said they were moving lessons online. Latest figures show that 382 people are now confirmed to have Covid-19 in the UK – up from 319 the day before – and six people have died in British hospitals. The most recent patient death took place on Monday night at Watford General Hospital, part of West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

