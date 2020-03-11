NHS ‘ramps up’ testing capabilities in battle against coronavirus

The NHS in England is planning to “ramp up” testing facilities so that 10,000 coronavirus tests can be performed each day. So far more than 25,000 tests have been conducted by public health officials in England. But it is hoped that within weeks, 10,000 swabs will be assessed each day.

In most cases, patients will know within a day whether they have been infected, with the confirmed cases being urgently prioritised. The news comes as England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said that “many thousands of people” would contract coronavirus as the disease continued to spread in the UK. At present, diagnostic facilities can perform around 2,000 tests a day but the NHS announced it was undertaking a “significant expansion”. Public Health England developed a highly sensitive test to detect the virus which has been rapidly rolled out to its regional labs across the country. Now local hospital labs will join specialist services, including those already provided by PHE, in being able to accurately detect the presence of the new virus.

Facilities will expand to carry out 10,000 tests a day Credit: Ben Birchall/PA