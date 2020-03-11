Plans to protect future of cash included in Budget

Plans to protect the future of cash are to be included in the Budget.

New laws will aim to ensure that people who rely on cash, including vulnerable groups and local communities across the UK, can access it as and when they need it.

The Treasury is expected to start talks with the industry and regulators – the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and Payment Systems Regulator – around legislation immediately after the Budget.

One area being looked at is whether to give watchdogs new powers which ensure that banks continue to properly support their customers’ cash needs.

The Treasury also wants the banks to create a new system for moving money around the country, so cash remains accessible for those who use it every day.