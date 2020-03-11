'25 year sentences might help': Stab victim turned champion boxer on how to tackle knife crime

A British champion boxer - who was stabbed as a teenager - has revealed to ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister how he thinks the government could tackle knife crime.

Richard Riakporhe, who says he'd been mixing with the "wrong" people when he was stabbed aged 15, told how a realisation following a life-saving operation set him on the path to becoming the British cruiserweight title.

"I sat down, analysed my life, analysed what I want to be in life, analysed what I was doing and what I was involved in and I realised that if I was going to continue on this pathway it's going to lead me to a certain destination.

"I realised that I didn't want to live that life, I don't want to end up in prison, I don't want to end up dead," he said.

Now, aged 30, he wants to help others in the same position and thinks his remarkable story might have given him some of the answers.

He told podcast host Paul Brand how one way to warn young people against knife crime would be to impose tougher punishments.