Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq

Three people have been killed in a missile attack at an army base in Iraq where British personnel are stationed. A US official confirmed that two of those killed at the Camp Taji base were American troops, but declined to comment on the nationality of the third. A Ministry of Defence spokesman said they were aware of an incident involving UK service personnel at the base, which is used as a training site for Coalition forces. US military spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins said 12 more people from the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve were injured after more than 15 small rockets had hit the base. One witness told the PA news agency he heard screams of panic at the base as sirens rang out.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ali Al Dulaimy, a 28-year-old Iraqi journalist, filmed the attack from the town of Balad to the North of Taji. Speaking to PA in Arabic through a translation tool, he said: “I heard screams and panic at the American forces inside the camp, and they were rushing to extinguish the fires that devoured the camp. “There were soldiers shouting and sirens. It was in an agricultural area 10 km near the camp.” He added the rockets appeared to have been fired at “precise” targets.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.