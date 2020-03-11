Three killed in rocket attack on Iraq base

Army Colonel Myles Caggins, a US military spokesman in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base.

A US official said 10 people were injured in the attack.

At least three people have been killed, including two US service members, in a rocket attack in Iraq .

Camp Taji, located just north of Baghdad, has been used as a training base for a number of years. There are as many as 6,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, training and advising Iraqi forces and conducting counterterror missions.

Officials did not say what group they believe launched the rocket attack, but Kataib Hezbollah or another Iranian-backed Shia militia group is likely.

Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for a late December rocket attack on a military base in Kirkuk that killed a U.S. contractor, prompting American military strikes in response.

That in turn led to protests at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. They were followed January 3 by a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s most powerful military officer, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, of which Kataib Hezbollah is a member.

Kataib Hezbollah been designated a “foreign terrorist organisation” by the State Department since 2009.