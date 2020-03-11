Two of only three white giraffes in the world 'killed by poachers' in Kenya

Two of the world's three white giraffes have been found dead in Kenya, after being targeted by poachers, conservationists have said.

The bodies of the giraffes - whose skin was white because of a condition known as leucism, which causes loss of pigmentation - were found by rangers from the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy.

They were first discovered in 2017 after reports from local people of their existence.

The Hirola Conservation Foundation said the discovery of the bodies means a "dark day" for wildlife conservation in Africa.

The conversation's manager, Mohammed Ahmednoor, added: "This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. We are the only community in the world who are the custodians of the white giraffe.

"Its killing is a blow to the tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species, and a wakeup call for continued support to conservation efforts."