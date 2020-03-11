Wednesday's weather: Mixture of sunshine and showers across the country

There is a small chance of cloud and patchy rain that will affect the Channel Islands throughout the day, brushing close to the south coast of England at times, but the bulk of the south and southeast of England can expect a dry day with bright or sunny spells.

Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland will have sunshine and blustery showers, and some of these showers will spread in across northern and some central parts of England along with Wales during the course of the day.

The showers will be heavy in places, with a chance of local hail, thunder and even some snow over high ground in the north.

Top temperature 14 Celsius (57F).