What are the new coronavirus sick pay rights unveiled in Budget 2020?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled several measures, including extending sick pay eligibility, as part of a £30bn fiscal coronavirus stimulus package in his first Budget, among them several designed to help employees and small business owners amid the ongoing crisis. What are your updated rights under the new measures?

Will I get sick pay if I'm asked to self-isolate?

Under Mr Sunak's new measures, statutory sick pay (SSP) will be extended to all of those who are eligible and asked to self-isolate, even if they are not showing symptoms. The payment, which works out at £94.25 per week, will be available from day one of quarantine.

Do I need a sick note?

No. In an attempt to keep people away from GP surgeries, employees can obtain a sick note through NHS 111.

I am self employed. Will I get sick pay?

Self-employed people are usual not eligible for SSP, but the Government will now be making it "quicker and easier to get benefits" including those on a zero hours contacts, or those earning less than £118 a week. For people on lower incomes, Mr Sunak announced he would also be temporarily removing the minimum income floor in Universal Credit."

I'm a small business owner. Will I have to cover the cost of my employees sick pay?