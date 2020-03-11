What happens to Parliament following Nadine Dorries’ Covid-19 diagnosis?

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first British MP to test positive for the Covid-19 illness. Here, the PA news agency looks at what this could mean for Parliament. – What did Ms Dorries say about her diagnosis? Ms Dorries is currently self-isolating at home while her parliamentary office has closed. In a statement on Tuesday night, Ms Dorries said: “As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home. “Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.”

On Twitter, she added that she was more concerned for the wellbeing of her mother than herself. “It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now,” Ms Dorries said. “More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. “Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.” – What happens now to Parliament? Following Ms Dorries’ diagnosis, a Parliament spokesman said there were still no plans to suspend Parliament.

“We are closely following guidance from Public Health England in response to the situation and have been reassured that the measures we are taking are proportionate and appropriate,” he said. “At present there are no plans to suspend Parliament. Changes to the way Parliament functions would be a matter for consultation between the Speakers, the Government and the parliamentary authorities.” What extra measures are being taken? A Parliament spokesman said the extra measures implemented by the Palace of Westminster are in line with recommendations for the general public and include “placing information posters across the parliamentary estate encouraging thorough handwashing”. Further measures that could be taken range from a total ban on palace visitors to shutting down Parliament for three months. – Who will be tested? All health ministers, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, could now be tested for the virus, as well as any other officials who have recently come into contact with Ms Dorries. Number 10 has not commented on whether the Prime Minister has yet or will now be tested.

Coronavirus cases in the UK. See story HEALTH Coronavirus. Infographic PA Graphics