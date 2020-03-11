What the papers say – March 11

The delivery of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s highly-anticipated budget leads many of the nation’s Wednesday papers. The Daily Mail, The Guardian and the i report that extra support for the NHS to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic is expected to be among the key features of the plans.

Meanwhile the Financial Times says the Chancellor is set to “unleash the biggest public borrowing rise in 30 years”.

The Times leads with Tory MP Nadine Dorries becoming the first member of British Parliament to test positive for Covid-19.

The Daily Telegraph and Metro report on the decision by a number of high street banks to offer “mortgage holidays” to help people who are prevented from working due to the coronavirus.

There is “no evidence” of detailed plans to help the care sector cope amid a serious coronavirus outbreak, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express says the NHS is ready to conduct up to 10,000 coronavirus checks a day as the outbreak continues to escalate.

Elsewhere, James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables is soon to meet with the Parole Board in a bid for freedom, according to the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Star leads with an alleged threat from disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein towards former Friends star Jennifer Aniston.