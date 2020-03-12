Another bad year for box plants as invasive caterpillar tops pest list again

An invasive caterpillar that destroys box trees has topped the list of pests gardeners are worried about for the third year in a row. The Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) annual list of the top plant pests and diseases facing British gardens shows the box tree moth caterpillar was once again the top concern in 2019, as the species becomes more widespread. The caterpillar, a native of East Asia first discovered in the UK in 2011, feeds vociferously on box plants under a blanket of pale fine webbing that can cover infected plants. The charity’s analysis of thousands of queries it received from gardeners last year found the caterpillar triggered more inquiries than the rest of the top five pests combined.

Blue alder leaf beetle Credit: RHS/Andrew Halstead/PA

The perennial foe of gardeners – slugs and snails – was only third in the pest rankings, coming in after vine weevils in second place. Alder leaf beetle, which is unlikely to have long-term effects on trees but can cause defoliation, was in the top 10 pest list for only the second time – perhaps as a result of an expansion of its range. It came in fifth place. When it comes to plant diseases, honey fungus remained the most prominent problem – as it has done since the ranking started in 1995. But it dropped from more than a quarter of inquiries in 2018 to 18% in 2019. More rainfall last year, compared with 2018’s drought summer, meant fewer plants suffered from drought stress, which can be the final blow to plants that have lost much of their root system to the disease, the RHS said.

Snails are a perennial gardeners’ foe Credit: Emily Beament/PA