Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the club has announced. In a post on their website, the club said people who had been in close contact with Arteta, including first team players, were now in self-isolation. They also announced the club's London Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and that other club sites were operating as normal.

Arsenal are scheduled to play away against Brighton on Saturday after the Premier League said this weekend's fixtures would go ahead. The club added they would not be able to meet their scheduled fixture list and would update supporters who have tickets for the upcoming games for more details. They added they were now working to trace other people who had come in close contact with Arteta. Following Arteta's diagnosis, the Premier League said it would convene an emergency club meeting on Friday morning to discuss upcoming fixtures. Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: "The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits.

"We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows." Head of football Raul Sanllehi added: "Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. "Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all." The club added they would not be able to meet their scheduled fixture list and would update supporters who have tickets for the upcoming games for more details. Arteta said: "This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed."