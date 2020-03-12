Baroness Floella Benjamin to be made a dame at Buckingham Palace

Baroness Floella Benjamin is to collect her damehood at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The beloved children’s TV presenter, known to millions of Britons as the host of Play School and Play Away, was recognised for her services to charity in the New Year Honours list. The Lib Dem life peer will receive her honour from the Prince of Wales at Thursday’s investiture ceremony.

Floella Benjamin was a popular children’s TV presenter Credit: Ian West/PA

Baroness Benjamin, 70, has dedicated much of her career to campaigning and supports charities including Barnardo’s, Sickle Cell Society and Beating Bowel Cancer. Her 12-year spell on Play School, the BBC show for youngsters, and time on its sister programme Play Away made her one of the most recognisable children’s TV presenters in the country. In 2010, she was introduced to the House of Lords and given the full title of Baroness Benjamin, of Beckenham in the County of Kent.

Sir Peter Estlin will also be recognised at the investiture ceremony Credit: John Stillwell/PA