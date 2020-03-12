British servicewoman killed in Iraq rocket attack named as Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon

Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq. Credit: Instagram

The British servicewoman killed in a rocket attack on the Camp Taji air base in Iraq has been named as "hugely popular" Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon. The 26-year-old was killed alongside two Americans on Wednesday while she was on duty in the Middle East and another 12 military personnel were injured. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the death and her commanding officer said she was a "hugely popular character." Lieutenant Colonel William Leek, Commanding Officer Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, said: "She was a larger than life soldier who was determined to deploy on operations, help others, develop herself and gain practical experience.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

"She had already achieved a great deal in her relatively short time with us and it was abundantly clear that she was destined for great things in her civilian and military careers. Her loss is keenly felt. "My deepest condolences go to her family and loved ones. They are in my thoughts and prayers, and those of the wider Regimental family." L/Cpl Gillon joined the regiment in September 2015 as a Combat Medical Technician, before qualifying as a Class 1 Combat Medical Technician in 2018. She was killed while volunteering as part of the Irish Guards Battle Group during their deployment to Iraq, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

L/Cpl Gillon's squadron leader, Major Craig Powers, said she will be "remembered with great fondness" as "an outstanding medic" and "loyal friend." "She was a hugely popular and very much respected member of the Squadron. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her," Major Powers said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her whole family."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.