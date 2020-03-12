UK coronavirus cases rise to 590 as two more die after testing positive for Covid-19

The latest count of people who have tested positive is up from 456 at the same point on Wednesday. Credit: PA / AP

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has risen to 590 as two more people die after contracting the virus. Ten people in the UK have now died after contracting Covid-19, following the latest deaths which both happened at London hospitals. The latest count of people who have tested positive is up from 456 at the same point on Wednesday, an increase of 134. It comes as ministers are expected to decide if the UK's response to Covid-19 should move into the "delay" phase after the global outbreak was declared a pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Credit: PA

A statement from Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said an 89-year-old patient who was "very unwell with underlying health conditions" had died at Charing Cross Hospital after testing positive for the virus. Tony Chambers, interim chief executive, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, said another patient - "in her sixties" - had died at Queen's hospital. He said: "She had been very unwell with significant other health conditions. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the patient's family at what is undoubtedly a very distressing time."

A woman wearing face a mask near Bank, in central London. Credit: PA

The latest figures for coronavirus cases include 24 new cases in Scotland where the number of people confirmed to have the virus almost doubled from 36 to 60. The jump prompted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to announce she will be recommending the cancellation of gatherings of more than 500 people to try and delay further outbreak. At First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said it would be "inappropriate that we continue as normal". The 134 new cases across the UK include six new cases in Wales - bringing the total of cases in the country to 25. Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said two of the cases had no history of travel coronavirus-affected countries and are not known to have had contact with any other confirmed cases.

Workers staff the phone lines at the Public Health Wales call centre in Cardiff set up to cope with coronavirus. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is currently chairing a Cobra meeting where ministers are due to assess whether Government action should shift out of the containment stage. Moving to delay would mean social distancing measures could be brought in, such as restricting public gatherings, and more widespread advice to stay at home. Stormont ministers will meet in Belfast later to discuss their response to the outbreak.