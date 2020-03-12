- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus message spreads to skies of Sydney as people are urged to 'wash hands'
The coronavirus message is spreading everywhere, even to the skies of Sydney, as a message reading "wash hands" was captured by passers-by.
The message appeared in the skies on Thursday afternoon, but it is not know who organised the aerial reminder that could be seen from several places in Sydney, according to local media.
Elsewhere in Australia, Tom Hanks confirmed he contracted the virus while filming a movie on Queensland's Gold Coast.
The Hollywood star and his wife Rita Wilson are isolating at an Australian hospital, officials said.
Hanks said he started experiencing symptoms of the virus and confirmed he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus.
Australia has confirmed a total of three deaths and 128 cases of coronavirus, as of the latest official report released on Thursday.