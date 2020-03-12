Diet: Trust Your Gut? - Tonight

Most of us probably don't have a clue if our gut microbes are healthy or not, let alone what our gut microbes actually are. However, gut health has now become one of modern medicine’s big areas of interest.

Our gut microbes are the trillions of bacteria in our gut that play a vital role in managing everything from how we sleep, to our moods and mental health ... and even how much weight we lose or gain.

Actor Catherine Tyldesley had her own gut microbes tested for the TONIGHT programme five years ago. She looks at the impact on her life - and what the latest research might mean for the rest of us.