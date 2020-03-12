Donald Trump bans European flights, creating widespread anger and confusion

Donald Trump's address is broadcast at a South Korea train station. Credit: AP

This was the biggest moment of his Presidency. A moment to rally American and world opinion, to create a sense of clarity, unity, and national purpose. Instead, overnight we are left with a breathtaking degree of confusion. Embassies and airlines have been completely blindsided. Allies taken aback. Travellers and tourists dumbfounded. Donald Trump announced in a 9pm address to the nation from the Oval Office an extraordinary measure: The severing of all flights from Europe to the US, and implied that goods and cargo would also be banned. The one exemption he referenced was the UK.

In an executive proclamation published at the same time the White House justified it by saying that the coronavirus threatened America with “cascading public health, economic, national security, and societal consequences.” The flight ban begins at 11.59pm on Friday and will last thirty days. Aircraft in the air at that time will be allowed to land at US airports. But quickly there had to be multiple corrections and clarifications about Trump’s announcement. We now know that it doesn’t involve US citizens, but only non-Americans who have been in a country that is part of the Schengen area of the EU. So it doesn’t appear to apply to Ireland or the UK.

