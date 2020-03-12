How much would we pay to halt coronavirus, asks Robert Peston

As I have repeatedly mentioned, the view of the chief medical officer Chris Whitty, which has shaped the government’s response to Covid-19, is that the virus is the equivalent of unstoppable bad flu.

But to make policy on that basis is to impose an epidemiological judgement on what is a social, ethical and political issue.

The fact is that for most British people, 20,000 people or so dying each year from flu is just one of those horrible facts of nature.

But that does not mean all, or any of us, will or should accept as a fait accompli that 100,000 or more have to die so that we can acquire the “herd immunity” I cited earlier on Thursday, as the government’s goal.