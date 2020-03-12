McLaren pull out of Australian GP as sports worldwide react to coronavirus outbreak

Sports around the world have felt the impact of the outbreak. Credit: AP

Formula One has become the latest sport impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as McLaren announced it was withdrawing from the Australian Grand Prix after a staff member tested positive. The team member - believed to be a mechanic - was placed in quarantine in Melbourne on Wednesday after reporting symptoms related to the virus. The Australian GP could now be in doubt with at least four other members of Formula One's travelling circus also tested for the illness.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has questioned the wisdom of staging the season-opening Formula One Grand Prix. Credit: AP

The announcement follows criticism from reigning champion Lewis Hamilton over the race was going ahead. At a press conference in Melbourne, the six-time world champion said it was "shocking we are sitting in this room". He added: "We are seeing (Donald) Trump shutting down the borders, the NBA has been suspended, yet F1 continues to go on." His comments come as sports around the world react to the Covid-19 outbreak by suspending seasons, postponing fixtures, and playing behind closed doors.

Drivers attend a press conference at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne. Credit: AP

Despite McLaren's decision and criticism from Hamilton, race organisers have pressed ahead with the competition. In a Twitter post, the Australian GP account outlined a host of measures to make it "a safe and healthy event". These included regular hand washing and using a tissue to cover or sneeze. Event organisers said hand shaking "is optional".

The Australian Grand Prix Twitter account posted an image of crowds arriving for the event. Credit: Twitter/ausgrandprix

While F1 faces criticism, a number of other sports around the globe have taken measures to contain the spread of the disease. Here's a breakdown of some of the reaction from the sporting world:

Olympics

The International Olympic Committee says it remains fully committed to staging the Tokyo 2020 Games as scheduled this summer. That's despite Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto suggesting it could be postponed until later in the year. Today's flame-lighting ceremony was pared-down over concerns around the spread of the virus.

The flame-lighting ceremony has been pared-down this year. Credit: AP

The dress rehearsal and lighting ceremony were closed to the public, while organisers slashed the number of officials and journalists from attending the event. After the outbreak was labelled a "pandemic" by the World Health Organisation, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said "I can't say there won't be an impact [on the Olympics]." She added: "But I believe cancellation is impossible." The British Olympic Association still plans to send a delegation of around 55 people to Tokyo this month for a "detailed operational recce".

Paris-Saint-Germain supporters held flares aloft as their players arrived for a game behind closed doors in Paris. Credit: AP

Football

Denmark, Italy, Spain and Switzerland have already taken the decision to suspend football, while games have been played in empty stadia across Europe this week. A decision has yet to be made in England but the Football Association are expected to follow suit - the Government is set to decide on whether to move in to the "delay" phase of the outbreak on Thursday. A number of Scottish sporting events are set to be postponed or played behind closed doors following an announcement by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament she would recommend the cancellation of gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday. England's international fixtures look in doubt, with the Danish football federation saying it expects the friendly against England at Wembley on March 31 to be cancelled. With Italy in lockdown, the outlook for England's match against Italy on March 27 is also looking uncertain. At club level, Spain has postponed all LaLiga matches for two weeks after Real Madrid announced their players have been told to go into quarantine. It comes after a member of the club's basketball team tested positive for coronavirus.

Players run for the ball in an empty stadium during the German Bundesliga soccer match. Credit: AP

The move is likely to have a knock-on effect on Champions League fixtures with the club - including against Manchester City. While Manchester United has said it will reimburse supporters who bought tickets through the club to cover travel costs after a decision was taken at short notice by their opponents LASK to move their Europa League match behind closed doors. UEFA, however, says it has received no requests to postpone this summer's Euro 2020, which is scheduled to be held in 12 cities across the continent, beginning in Rome.

Rugby Union

The Six Nations tournament has been hit hard by the outbreak - with the lockdown in Italy having an impact. The winner could remain unclear until the three postponed fixtures are played at an - as yet unknown - later date. A number of the women's Six Nations fixtures have also been affected. At club level, PRO 14 matches involving Italian sides Benetton and Zebre have been postponed, but the organisers of rugby union's European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions have said the quarter-final ties scheduled for April 3-5 are still set to go ahead.

Rudy Gobert - a player for the Utah Jazz - has tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: AP

Basketball

A high profile hit to the sporting world has been the suspension of the NBA season in the US "until further notice". The decision came after player Rudy Gobert - from the Utah Jazz - tested positive for coronavirus. Players at the OKC Thunder v Utah Jazz fixture walked off the court after the decision was made while crowds gathered for the game booed. Owner of basketball team Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban said: "This is something out of a movie, you just don't expect it to happen in real life".

Racing

The Cheltenham Festival is going ahead as normal despite the UK Government considering moving the country to the "delay" phase of their coronavirus plan - which includes social isolation measures. Racegoers have been told not to attend if they have any symptoms of the virus or they have been to or travelled through high-risk countries - or been in contact with anyone that has, in the last 14 days.

The stands were packed with supporters at the Cheltenham Festival. Credit: PA

