Meghan met Commonwealth scholars at Buckingham Palace before returning to Canada

The Duchess of Sussex during a meeting in her role as Association of Commonwealth Universities patron. Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Chris Allerton/PA

The Duchess of Sussex met Commonwealth scholars to hear about their commitment to tackling global challenges, ahead of her final official public duty as a senior royal. Meghan, in her role as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), chatted with the students at Buckingham Palace, before the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Newly-released photographs of the American former actress show Meghan, who was wearing a fitted navy cap-sleeve dress with neck scarf detail, listening to one scholar, and in the centre of a group photo in the 1844 Room of the Queen’s London home.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, at Buckingham Palace. Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Chris Allerton/PA

The images were taken by her wedding photographer, Chris Allerton. Meghan told the scholars, who were split into four groups looking at different challenges: “Everyone is connected because of this very holistic approach to tackling climate change. I love how solution-based you all are.” A source said: “She was thrilled to have the chance to meet inspirational scholars doing ground-breaking work in the fields of climate and the environment, sustainable cities, health and innovation and technology.”

Meghan was made royal patron of ACU in January 2019, taking over from the Queen, who held the post for 33 years. After walking away from the monarchy on March 31, the duchess will continue her links to ACU as patron. The behind-the-scenes meeting took place during the duchess’ farewell tour, which culminated in Meghan and the Duke of Sussex appearing alongside other members of the royal family at the Abbey. Joanna Newman, secretary general of the ACU, said the duchess’s understanding of the value of higher education was a key part of her association with the charity. “She’s a very powerful spokesperson for us,” she said.

Harry and Meghan with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen Credit: Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA