Molly Russell’s father welcomes online harms warning from Sir Tim Berners-Lee

The father of Molly Russell has welcomed a warning by the World Wide Web inventor about online harms facing women and girls. Sir Tim Berners-Lee shared his concerns about the web “not working for women and girls”, in an open letter to mark the 31st anniversary of its creation. The 14-year-old schoolgirl took her own life in 2017 after viewing harmful images on Instagram. Ian Russell has urged everyone to work together to make the web a safer place, saying “cases like Molly’s show that this really can be a matter of life and death”.

Mr Russell also renewed calls for tech giants to “stop prioritising profit over the removal of online harms”. “If the internet is to be the productive, safe and positive resource intended then all of us must change how we use it,” he said in a statement through the Molly Rose Foundation. “Governments, corporations and individuals must act responsibly and urgently to prevent online harms, particularly those affecting vulnerable young females. “Cases like Molly’s show that this really can be a matter of life and death. “Governments should regulate and not shy away from sanctions with teeth if their regulation is to work.”

Ian Russell set up the Molly Rose Foundation in memory of his daughter Credit: Helen William/PA