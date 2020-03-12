NBA suspends season due to coronavirus

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s (Wednesday’s) schedule of games until further notice,” the body’s statement said.

The NBA has suspended its season in the United States “until further notice” due to the coronavirus, the Association said in a statement on Wednesday night.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The decision came after Wednesday night’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed soon before match time after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive to Covid-19.

The NBA, one of the biggest and most watched sporting leagues in the world, is nearing the end of its home-and-away season.

Its play-offs were due to start on April 18.