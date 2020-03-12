Oscar-nominated 1917 screenwriter to take part in student Q&A

One of the Oscar-nominated screenwriters of 1917 is to take part in a Q&A with students at the institute she graduated from. Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the script for the acclaimed First World War film, which has gone on to win seven Baftas, three Oscars and two Golden Globes. She was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. The 32-year-old, who grew up in Glasgow’s Shawlands, will return to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) in Glasgow where she graduated from for the creative conversation and audience Q&A next month.

Director Sam Mendes (centre left) on the set of 1917 which was partly filmed at Govan Docks in Glasgow Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Wilson-Cairns said: “RCS didn’t just prepare me for my career, it opened my eyes and showed me what my career could be. “It gave me my career — I had no idea I wanted to, or in fact even could, be a screenwriter before I was set that first writing task for the class. “That was the ‘eureka’ moment.” Some scenes from 1917 were filmed in Glasgow’s Govan Docks despite appearing shot as if in one long take. The story followed the journey of two young soldiers, played by Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, venturing across enemy lines to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives.

Callum McDougall, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Jayne-Ann Tenggren at the Baftas Credit: Ian West/PA