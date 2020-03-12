- ITV Report
-
Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland to close until March 29 amid coronavirus outbreak
All schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland will close for more than a fortnight as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, Irish premier Leo Varadkar has announced.
Making the live announcement during his visit to Washington DC, where he is due to meet President Donald Trump later as part of the annual St Patrick's Day programme of events, the Taoiseach said the measures would take effect from 6pm on Thursday until March 29.
Teaching will be done online or remotely, he said, but public transport will continue to operate.
His announcement comes a day after the Republic of Ireland recorded its first death.
As of 11 March, there were 43 confirmed cases in the country.
The Taoiseach said many more people in Ireland would get the virus and would get sick.
"Unfortunately we must face the tragic reality that some people will die," he said.
State-run "cultural institutions" will also close and indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor meetings of more than 500 will be cancelled.
Dublin's annual St Patrick’s Day parade was cancelled earlier this week over fears about coronavirus.
Mr Varadkar said acting as one nation could save lives and that the economy will suffer, but "we can bounce back".
"We are a great nation and we have overcome many trials in the past with our determination, and we will prevail again," Mr Varadkar said.
He said the Government had a duty to protect those at risk categories of people, such as older people and those with underlying conditions.
“We have not witnessed a pandemic of this nature in living memory and this is uncharted territory for us,” he said.
“We said we would take the right actions at the right time and we have to move now to have the greatest impact.”
Irish deputy premier Simon Coveney said the radical measures will be a lot for the Irish public to take in.
"We are asking Irish people to stay apart," he said.
"The days and weeks ahead will be difficult and the government cannot do this on its own.
"The most effective tool is to do everything we can to slow down the spread. Those who are vulnerable are precious.
"It will have a deep impact on people's abilities to do their job.
"We are asking people to continue to work where possible. Those who go to the places of work should limit contact."
Mr Coveney asked people to be "calm" adding they were measures the government had been planning for "some time".
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Your daily one-minute update from ITV News
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Your work, travel, and childcare rights
- How to protect yourself against the virus
- The most Googled questions - answered
- How to self isolate
- The new sick pay rules