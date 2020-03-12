Schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland to close until March 29 amid coronavirus outbreak

All schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland will close for more than a fortnight as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, Irish premier Leo Varadkar has announced.

Making the live announcement during his visit to Washington DC, where he is due to meet President Donald Trump later as part of the annual St Patrick's Day programme of events, the Taoiseach said the measures would take effect from 6pm on Thursday until March 29.

Teaching will be done online or remotely, he said, but public transport will continue to operate.

His announcement comes a day after the Republic of Ireland recorded its first death.

As of 11 March, there were 43 confirmed cases in the country.

The Taoiseach said many more people in Ireland would get the virus and would get sick.

"Unfortunately we must face the tragic reality that some people will die," he said.