- ITV Report
Scotland bans mass gatherings of more than 500 people as coronavirus cases almost double to 60
Scotland has banned mass gatherings of more than 500 people and overseas school trips should not go ahead, as the number of coronavirus cases have almost doubled from 36 to 60.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland had seen a "sharp spike" in cases and two cases of community transmission - when a person contracts the virus despite not having travelled to an affected area.
She recommended the cancellation of mass gatherings and advised schools to cancel oversea trips, but stopped short of closing schools.
“We will from the start of next week advise the cancellation of gatherings of more than 500 people," Ms Sturgeon said.
Ms Sturgeon was speaking following an emergency COBRA meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and said the UK has moved from 'contain' to 'delay phase' in the coronavirus pandemic.
The shift could see restrictions imposed in an effort to delay the spread of the disease and to reduce the number of people affected at the peak of the outbreak.
But the Scottish Government is not recommending that schools or universities close but Ms Sturgeon said it would be "kept under constant review."
The move came as two more deaths were announced in British hospitals and the number of people who had tested positive for coronavirus reached almost 600.
The Scottish Government confirmed 60 cases in the latest figures released at 2pm on Thursday - 11 confirmed cases in the NHS Lothian area and 10 in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with seven each in Grampian and Lanarkshire.
Six cases have been confirmed in Shetland, six in Forth Valley, four each in Tayside and Ayrshire and Arran, with three cases in Fife and two in the Borders.
Ms Sturgeon said from Friday if you have symptoms that are indicative of coronavirus you should stay at home and self-isolate for a period of seven days.
She said symptoms are a fever or a persistent cough and added if your symptoms deteriorate, you do not have to call your GP or NHS 24, but you should stay at home.