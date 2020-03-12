Scotland bans mass gatherings of more than 500 people as coronavirus cases almost double to 60

Scotland has banned mass gatherings of more than 500 people and overseas school trips should not go ahead, as the number of coronavirus cases have almost doubled from 36 to 60.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland had seen a "sharp spike" in cases and two cases of community transmission - when a person contracts the virus despite not having travelled to an affected area.

She recommended the cancellation of mass gatherings and advised schools to cancel oversea trips, but stopped short of closing schools.

“We will from the start of next week advise the cancellation of gatherings of more than 500 people," Ms Sturgeon said.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking following an emergency COBRA meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and said the UK has moved from 'contain' to 'delay phase' in the coronavirus pandemic.

The shift could see restrictions imposed in an effort to delay the spread of the disease and to reduce the number of people affected at the peak of the outbreak.