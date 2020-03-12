Thursday's weather: A windy, wet and cold day for many

It's set to be a windy, wet and cold day for many across the UK on Thursday.

Showers are expected throughout the day, though these will clear up for Eastern and southeast areas of England in the afternoon.

Areas of west Scotland could see snow over low-lying areas during the morning but this should lift to higher grounds of the Highlands as the day goes on.

A yellow weather warning had been issued for Northern Ireland, with ice expected during the morning and strong winds forecast throughout Thursday.

Highs of 15°C.