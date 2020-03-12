Tower of London coin series continued by Royal Mint

The Royal Mint is launching four commemorative coins marking different aspects of the Tower of London’s history. The first coin in the series, called The White Tower, will feature the mace of office carried by the Chief Yeoman Warder of the Tower of London. Other coins will feature The Royal Menagerie, The Royal Mint and The Infamous Prison.

Credit: Royal Mint/PA

The reverse design of each coin also features a special Tower mint mark, which featured for the first time on the first Tower of London series. This year’s Tower of London series is designed by heraldic artist Timothy Noad. The series is available to buy from www.royalmint.com in a range of precious metal and base proof finishes with prices starting from £13.

Photo issued by the Royal Mint of Jim Duncan, the Yeoman Gaelor at the Tower of London, with the White Tower coin Credit: Royal Mint/PA