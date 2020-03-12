- ITV Report
Trump met with Brazilian official just days before coronavirus diagnosis
A Brazilian official who met with Donald Trump has been diagnosed with coronavirus just days after meeting the US president.
Fabio Wajngarten, a communication secretary to the South American nation's president, met Mr Trump during a trip to the US with the Brazilian leader, Jair Bolsonaro.
He later posted a photo of the meeting on his Instagram account, adding: "Make Brazil Great Again" as a caption.
Brazilian authorities said they had notified their US counterparts of the positive test result, which was returned on two occasions.
But Mr Trump continued to be unfazed by the pandemic.
At a Thursday morning press conference, he said he hoped it would "work out well for everyone", but added there was reason to briefly restrict some movement between parts of the world.
He was referencing the changing of flight regulations, which will see flights from mainland Europe cancelled from midnight Friday. Trips of the UK and Ireland remain unaffected by the latest White House travel ban.
He continued: "It is a world problem and we do need separation in terms of you have some areas that are very heavily infected and you have some areas that are not.
"We do need separation for a little period of time."