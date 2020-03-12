Trump met with Brazilian official just days before coronavirus diagnosis

A Brazilian official who met with Donald Trump has been diagnosed with coronavirus just days after meeting the US president.

Fabio Wajngarten, a communication secretary to the South American nation's president, met Mr Trump during a trip to the US with the Brazilian leader, Jair Bolsonaro.

He later posted a photo of the meeting on his Instagram account, adding: "Make Brazil Great Again" as a caption.

Brazilian authorities said they had notified their US counterparts of the positive test result, which was returned on two occasions.