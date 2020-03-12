US launches air strikes in Iraq after rocket attack kills British army medic

The US has launched air strikes in Iraq after a “hugely popular” British army medic was killed in a missile attack on a military base.

Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon, 26, who served as a Reserve with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, died after a dozen missiles were fired at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, on Wednesday.

The US air strikes targeted the Iranian-backed Shia militia members who are thought to have been behind the deadly rocket attack, according to a US official.

Two US servicemen were also killed in the attack, and another 14 military personnel were injured, according to the US Defence Department who described the action as defensive precision strikes on five weapon storage facilities.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said: “The United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies.

“As we have demonstrated in recent months, we will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region.”