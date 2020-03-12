White House shamrock ceremony and St Patrick’s Day parades cancelled

The annual St Patrick’s reception at the White House has been cancelled, as have several St Patrick’s Day parades including those in Dublin and New York.

The move became apparent late on Wednesday when it was not included on US President Donald Trump’s daily schedule for Thursday.

It came after President Trump announced he was suspending all travel between the United States and Europe – excluding the UK and Ireland – for 30 days starting on Friday as he seeks to combat coronavirus.

It also followed the cancellation of a range of St Patrick’s Day parades in cities including New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Dublin.