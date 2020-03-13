Britons advised to avoid travel to five areas of Spain as coronavirus pandemic closes towns

Britons should avoid all but essential travel to five regions of Spain, the Foreign Office has advised, as authorities there try to prevent the Covid-19 crisis from escalating.

The regions of Madrid, La Rioja and the municipalities of La Bastida, Vitoria and Miranda de Ebro have all been designated by local authorities as "areas of community transmission".

The Foreign Office is not currently advising Britons to avoid visiting other regions of Spain, or suggesting British citizens should leave the country, as transport routes remain open.

It comes as 60,000 people awoke on Friday in four towns near Barcelona to find they have been confined to their homes, with police blocking roads. Nobody will be allowed out of the towns in a bid to contain the virus.

The order by regional authorities in Catalonia is Spain's first mandatory lockdown as infections increase sharply, putting a strain on health services and pressure on the government for more action.