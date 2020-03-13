Charles and Camilla postpone their Royal Tour next week amid coronavirus pandemic

Charles and Camilla greeted guests at the Commonwealth Reception without shaking hands. Credit: PA

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Prince Charles and Camilla to postpone their Royal Tour to three countries which was due to begin next week. Clarence House has announced the visit by Charles to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the visit of both Charles and Camilla to Cyprus and Jordan will all be delayed. Both the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are said to be in "good health" but they are in their early 70s and after yesterday's escalation in the UK's coronavirus counter measures, the government advised the Prince to put off his tour.

The Prince of Wales opted for a namaste-style greeting at an investiture ceremony amid the virus outbreak. Credit: PA

A spokesman for Charles and Camilla said: "Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan." The eight-day Royal Tour was due to get underway on Tuesday and the schedule included events in Bosnia to mark the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre. The couple were also due to attend several events with the King and Queen of Jordan.

The Duchess of Cornwall greets members of the public on a royal visit to New Zealand in November last year. Credit: PA

Given that the country's top medical and scientific advisers believe the UK is just four week's behind Italy in the spread and seriousness of the virus, it would have been at odds with government advice for two senior members of the Royal Family to be dispatched to travel around three different countries. The Prince and Duchess will now look to set up some engagements in the UK instead, although they are acutely aware that public services across the country are very stretched right now. Members of other Royal Families in Europe have also cancelled a number of events.

The Royal Family attended their last official engagement including the Sussexes at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday. Credit: PA