Coronavirus fears spread to top of the world as Nepal closes Mount Everest

Mount Everest has been closed due to coronavirus fears. Credit: AP

Nepal has closed all of its Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest, as a 'precautionary' measure to curb the spread of coronavirus. It comes a day after China closed its side of Mount Everest over similar fears, and effectively closes the 29,000ft (8,850 metre) mountain to all. Nepal's government also announced it was cancelling all visas on arrival for tourists, and any visitors arriving after Saturday would be placed into 14 days quarantine. The mountain range is home to 14 of the world's highest peaks and brings in more than £3 million each year in permit fees.

The Himalayas bring in millions in income for Nepal each year. Credit: AP

Nepal has just one confirmed case of the virus so far - a Nepali student who returned home for a holiday from China - who has already recovered. But the government was concerned over how easily the virus could spread from climbers in close proximity to each other for weeks in extreme temperatures, especially during the popular spring season. Fever and coughs, both symptoms of the coronavirus, are already common ailments for those attempting to climb the summit.

Nepal has had only one confirmed coronavirus case so far. Credit: AP