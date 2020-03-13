UK government set to U-turn and ban mass gatherings to combat coronavirus

Mass gatherings are set to be banned as part of the battle against coronavirus in a significant shift in the Government's position.

Boris Johnson had faced criticism for not introducing such measures, despite similar steps being taken by other European countries as the pandemic worsens.

Emergency legislation bringing in beefed-up powers will be published next week and there could also be a move towards more people working from home, a Whitehall source said.

The announcement comes as the UK deals with a rising number of cases of the virus and a death toll of 11.