Coronavirus: British tourism taking hit as visitors nervous about Covid-19

York was deserted on Friday as visitors stayed away. Credit: ITV News

Words by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

York is an international tourist destination. But today it feels deserted. The visitors aren't visiting. At his family-run hotel, Greg Harrand suddenly has vacancies he wasn't expecting and his business has taken a hit He told ITV News: "It's about £30,000 worth of bookings that have cancelled in the last three days, including three American student groups." He says customers are nervous about the Covid-19 virus.

Greg Harrand suddenly has vacancies he wasn't expecting and his business has taken a hit. Credit: ITV News

Much of Yorkshire depends on visitors for its bread and butter. But now traders are on starvation rations. Tourism experts say it's because travellers don't know what's safe and what isn't. Sarah Briggs of The Tourism Network told ITV News: "Travellers need very clear signals from the government about what is safe to do, what should they do, can they make plans, is it better to be in the countryside than a town. "What should we all be doing?" In Harrogate, the visitors Harry takes on his walking tours of the town are often people on short breaks from other parts of the UK.

Andrew McLeod of Shambles Sausage and Pie Shop in York told ITV News he is concerned about business. Credit: ITV News