Coronavirus fears hit the entertainment industry as release of Disney's Mulan pushed back

Music, television, film, and theatre have all been hit by the outbreak. Credit: AP

Disney's Mulan is the latest major movie release to be postponed as Hollywood tries to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Set for release at the end of the month, the remake was billed as one of the entertainment giant's blockbuster films of 2020 but has now been delayed until an unspecified date later in the year. It joins a whole host of films pushed back amid the global Covid-19 spread, including the new James Bond installment No Time To Die, A Quiet Place II and Fast & Furious 9.

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

The stars attended the European premiere of Disney's Mulan in Leicester Square, London. Credit: PA

Hollywood is by no means the only part of the entertainment industry hit by concerns over the virus. New York's theatre district Broadway fell silent on Thursday after gatherings of 500 or more were banned amid a state of emergency being declared. The move effectively forced the hand of theatre producers who had previously said Broadway would "be open for business" unless advised not to by the government.

A sign on the door of the Lion King show on Broadway announces the closure of the theatre district. Credit: AP

Shows are set to remain closed for more than a month, with performances due to resume the week of April 13. London's West End currently remains open, the UK Government is yet to ban mass gathering despite new delay phase measures.

The coronavirus is also causing havoc in the music industry. Teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has been forced to postpone a string of US tour dates as health officials warn against mass gatherings.

Crowds at last year's Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, organisers say they are 'working hard' to ensure 2020 goes ahead. Credit: PA

The award-winning artist - and singer of the latest Bond theme tune - said the move was necessary for safety: "I’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. We'll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you." Other musicians including The Who and Pearl Jam have postponed their tours. The future of Glastonbury Festival looks more hopeful, however, as organisers said they were "working hard" to ensure the event goes ahead in June.

Most of Lincoln Center's performance space in New York has shuttered doors after a temporary ban of mass gatherings.

The television industry has also felt the impact of the global outbreak, with several US TV shows reportedly suspending production including NBCUniversal's Law & Order. Daily talk shows have also been hit - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Myers and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert are all suspending production. The shows - all filmed in New York - had been continuing with production without a studio audience before the latest measures came into force.

Organisers of awards ceremonies and festivals have also had to reconsider going ahead with events. Coachella music festival in the US - set to attract about 250,000 attendees - had been set to take place in the California desert in April but has since been pushed back to October. While Country To Country - one of Europe’s largest country music festivals held across various venues - was postponed less than 24 hours before it was due to begin. The annual film, music and technology festival, South By Southwest, had been due to take place in Austin, Texas this month but was cancelled in advance. Elsewhere, the LGBTQ awards show, GLAAD Media Awards, set to take place in New York was also cancelled.

Music fans at Coachella festival, one of the world's largest music festivals. Credit: AP

In the UK the London Book Fair - due to take place at Olympia London - was cancelled with organisers promising it would return next year, "better than ever".