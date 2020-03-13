Donald Trump set to invoke emergency powers due to coronavirus

Donald Trump is set to speak on Friday. Credit: PA

Donald Trump is preparing to invoke emergency powers as the US struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to sources. It is unclear what mechanism the president will use to free up additional resources for testing and treatment as well as help those struggling with the economic impact. The move comes as House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are labouring to finish a coronavirus aid package that would fast-track federal aid to anxious Americans and calm teetering financial markets amid the global crisis.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!

Central to the effort is free testing for the virus and guaranteed sick pay for workers who are taking time away from jobs, along with an infusion of dollars to handle unemployment benefits and boost food programmes for children, families and the elderly. Ms Pelosi and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated a deal was within reach after days of around-the-clock negotiations. Republican leaders in Congress want to be sure that Mr Trump publicly supports the package before they sign off on it ahead of any vote, according to a top congressional aide . Providing sick pay for workers is a crucial element of federal efforts to stop the rapid spread of the infection. Officials warn that the nation’s healthcare system could quickly become overwhelmed with gravely sick patients, as suddenly happened in Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus.

