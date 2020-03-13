Exams will be 'fair' despite coronavirus disruption, pledges Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

School exams will be "fair" despite likely disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has promised during a conference with schoolteachers.

Mr Williamson was speaking at the start of the two-day Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) conference, where the impact of coronavirus was top of the agenda.

"At present, we are clear that the best course of action is to keep schools open, unless you're advised to close by Public Health England," he said.

"The impact of closing schools on children's education would be substantial, but the benefit to the public health would not be."

He said the government would be "constantly" re-assessing its position to be in "the best interest of children and the best interest of teachers".