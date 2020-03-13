- ITV Report
Exams will be 'fair' despite coronavirus disruption, pledges Education Secretary Gavin Williamson
- Video report by ITV Political Correspondent Libby Wiener.
School exams will be "fair" despite likely disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has promised during a conference with schoolteachers.
Mr Williamson was speaking at the start of the two-day Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) conference, where the impact of coronavirus was top of the agenda.
"At present, we are clear that the best course of action is to keep schools open, unless you're advised to close by Public Health England," he said.
"The impact of closing schools on children's education would be substantial, but the benefit to the public health would not be."
He said the government would be "constantly" re-assessing its position to be in "the best interest of children and the best interest of teachers".
"Unthinkable" to close schools ahead of exams
The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said it would be "unthinkable" for GCSEs and other exams not to go ahead this year owing to coronavirus fears.
Geoff Barton, general secretary for the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), welcomed the decision to keep schools open but called for clarity.
"Young people are safest and are best served by focus on the routines, the rhythms of learning," he said.
Mr Barton said schools would likely authorise individual pupil absences, if parents became concerned about letting their child attend lessons.
He expected qualifications regulator Ofqual to give more advice next week on what impact the coronavirus would have on students.
"There does need to be some clarification... if I'm a GSCE or A-level student, what does (the coronavirus outbreak) mean for me?" he said.
GCSE and A-level exams are due to be held from May 11 until June 19.
Schools and universities closed across Europe
France, Italy and Ireland closed all schools and universities this week in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus.
Ireland's premier Leo Varadkar announced the closures would run until March 29, and mass gatherings of more than 100 people or outdoor events of more than 500 people "should" be cancelled, he said.
In Northern Ireland, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill called for schools to close, while First Minister Arlene Foster backed Westminster's move to keep them open.
A total of 20 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland so far.