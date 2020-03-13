Four major cruise operators pause outbound trips from US after Trump request

President Donald Trump has tweeted that four major cruise ship companies have agreed to suspend trips from the US for 30 days, effective at midnight.

Mr Trump said that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises all agreed to the suspensions.

He said the cruise line industry is a “great and important industry – it will be kept that way!”

The US State Department advised on Sunday against any travel on cruise ships, particularly for those with underlying health conditions.