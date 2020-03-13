Katie Price waits for damages ruling after being sued by ex-husband Alex Reid

Former model Katie Price is waiting to hear how big a damages sum a High Court judge will award ex-husband Alex Reid after he claimed that she misused private information about his sex life.

Mr Justice Warby analysed evidence relating to the size of a damages award at a High Court hearing in London on Monday and is due to deliver a ruling on Friday.

Another judge ruled in November that Reid, a cage fighter, was entitled to damages.

Reid, 44, sued Price, 41, alleging breach of confidence, misuse of private information and breach of contract.