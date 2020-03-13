Key events surrounding the death of Emiliano Sala

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will publish its final report into the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala on Friday.

Here is a timeline of key events.

– January 19 2019

Emiliano Sala signs for Cardiff City from French club Nantes for £15 million.

– January 20

Pilot David Ibbotson, 59, flies Sala from Cardiff to Nantes so he can say goodbye to his former teammates and collect his belongings.

– January 21

Their return flight takes off from Nantes at 7.15pm. An air and sea search is launched at 8.50pm after the plane disappears from radar over the Channel.

– January 22

After more than 24 hours of continuous searching – including by three planes, five helicopters and two lifeboats – the search is officially called off.