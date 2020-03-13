- ITV Report
-
May's local and mayoral elections postponed for a year due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed the May 7 elections because of the coronavirus outbreak, it is understood.
They will now take place in 2021.
This includes the London, West Midlands, Greater Manchester and Teeside mayoral elections.
Mayors will get an extra year of their terms guaranteed.
London mayoral candidate Rory Stewart tweeted: "The right decision. We should now move more rapidly to close gatherings, and schools; extend the isolation period; and restrict non-essential visits to care homes (who have few back up options for patients if they have to close.)"
ITV News political correspondent Paul Brand tweeted: "May’s local elections have been postponed for a year. #coronavirus is even affecting the functioning of our democracy."
Earlier Labour called on the Government to suspend the local elections due to the "public health concern".
Local elections were postponed in 2001 because of the foot and mouth outbreak.