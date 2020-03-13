Premier League and English Football League suspended amid UK coronavirus outbreak

Officials and shareholders from Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL came to a unanimous decision at a meeting on Friday. Credit: PA

All Premier League and English Football League fixtures have been suspended until April 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak in the UK and worldwide. Officials and shareholders from Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL came to a unanimous decision at a meeting on Friday. In a statement, the group said it "collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England".

In January Bournemouth fans are spotted wearing face masks in the stands during the Premier League match. Credit: PA

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

It comes as both the Arsenal and Chelsea first-team squads are in self-isolation following Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for the virus. The Gunners' trip to Brighton on Saturday was immediately postponed. This morning Hudson-Odoi posted a video message on Twitter saying he was following the latest guidance and hoped to be back on the pitch soon.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a statement following the announcement, Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19. "In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority." The Premier League says it aims to reschedule impacted fixtures "when it is safe to do so".

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Gunners manager Mikel Arteta have both tested positive for coronavirus Credit: PA

The move to postpone professional footballing fixtures in England follows similar measures taken by sporting bodies around the globe. In the US the NBA is suspending its season, with basketball officials clarifying on Thursday the league will be halted for at least 30 days. Formula One cancelled the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after British racing team McLaren pulled out following a confirmed coronavirus case among their staff. Meanwhile the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony was a pared-down event this year over concerns around the spread of the virus. Despite the pandemic, the International Olympic Committee says it remains fully committed to staging the Tokyo 2020 Games as scheduled.

Southampton and Newcastle United players avoid shaking hands prior to kick-off during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium. Credit: PA